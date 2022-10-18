A SERIAL killer expert 'as seen on BBC' is hosting a talk in York about the world's most notorious mass murderers.

Author Cheish Merryweather is holding 'An Evening with Serial Killers' at New Earswick Folk Hall on Thursday, November 10, at 7.30pm.

The two-hour talk features Ted Bundy, Ed Kemper, Robert Maudsley, John Wayne Gacy, Karla Homolka, Ian Brady, Dorothea Puente, and many more.

There will also be live psychological games to play where the audience finds out if they have the mind of a serial killer.

Cheish said: "True crime really is having its moment lately following the release of several serial killer specials that gripped the public.

"I will be bringing together these real-life chilling stories, using criminology and forensic psychology so we can learn all about some of the world's most notorious cold-blooded killers.

"Most serial killers and psychopaths are described as having highly manipulative personalities which means their crimes can go undetected for years.

"These talks aim to educate, fascinate and contribute to the ongoing conversation surrounding true crime with an injection of dark humour along the way."

Tickets, which cost £18, can be purchased via Eventbrite.