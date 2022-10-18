Plans for a history-themed mini-golf course in the centre of York have been rejected by councillors because it would be in “the wrong place”.

David Finch and Helen Birkett proposed a 12-hole course on the grass between York Library and Museum Gardens, which would stay in place for seven years.

Holes planned included ‘Roman York’, ‘Viking York’ and ‘Chocolate York’, with each one having information boards giving details of a particular time in York’s history.

But their scheme attracted a significant amount of objections from people who said the location, between the ruins of St Leonard’s Hospital, the Roman wall and Multangular Tower, was inappropriate due to its historic nature.

Mr Finch said: “Our objectors would rather it be a more exclusive space for those with an established interest in history – a quiet hideaway known only to a select few.

“However, one person’s quiet and exclusive space can be isolating and intimidating to another and many people actually prefer a public space to be a shared space and more vibrant.

“An isolated space is also a magnet for groups wishing to do deals in the dark corners of St Leonard’s undercroft.”

All course features would be below waist level to provide uninterrupted views to the area’s historic remains, Mr Finch said.

Ms Birkett added: “The conservation of heritage doesn’t always mean to change nothing.”

An artist's impression of the golf course

Mr Finch is a volunteer mentor for young people in care and the course would be free for those in foster care and those with disabilities and special needs, as well as their carers.

Susan Brook, chief finance officer of Explore York Libraries and Archives, said the course would provide much-needed income for the library through rent and increased footfall to the cafe, as well as raising awareness of the library.

It was estimated that the course would have attracted 20,000 to 30,000 visitors per year.

But Cllr Andy D’Agorne argued it was an “unproven concept” and would be “alien” in the area.

Cllr Tony Fisher said: “It’s a very nice area with lots of people sitting quietly having a picnic on a sunny afternoon and I think that’s what it should be used for.”

But Rachel Melly, who supported the plan, said it would bring people into the area to appreciate the history, adding that there were other quiet areas nearby.

Cllr Jonny Crawshaw added: “I like the idea of the city being more playful and finding new and innovative ways to engage with the heritage assets we have in the city.”

But he said he couldn’t imagine being able to focus on the history if he were to take his own children to it.

“It’s a reasonable idea with really laudable aims in the wrong place,” he added.

Reacting to the news on Twitter after the meeting, executive member for culture, leisure and communities Cllr Darryl Smalley said: “Residents consistently say we want things for families and kids – space is short in York. Opportunity to tackle anti-social behaviour and breathe life into under-used space refused by planning tonight.

“We wouldn’t have built York Library if it’d been submitted today. More vision in 1920s than 2020s.”