A MAN has been stabbed in a fight in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police say that the attack happened shortly after 8pm on Friday (October 14) and officers were subsequently called to reports of an altercation on Bower Street in Harrogate.
A police spokesman said: "A man suffered a stab wound in the fight, he was taken to hospital and is recovering well.
"A 23-year-old man from Harrogate was arrested and charged with assault on a person occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and wounding with intent.
"Witnesses should call 101 and quote the reference 12220183402."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article