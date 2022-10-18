A MAN has been stabbed in a fight in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Police say that the attack happened shortly after 8pm on Friday (October 14) and officers were subsequently called to reports of an altercation on Bower Street in Harrogate.

A police spokesman said: "A man suffered a stab wound in the fight, he was taken to hospital and is recovering well.

"A 23-year-old man from Harrogate was arrested and charged with assault on a person occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and wounding with intent.

"Witnesses should call 101 and quote the reference 12220183402."