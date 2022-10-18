A FIRE at a house in York where the owner was on holiday was started deliberately.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out to White Cross Road, off Haxby Road in York at 6.30pm last night (October 17) after reports of a fire.
A spokesman for the service said: "A fire investigation officer attended a report of a fire at a property which had occurred whilst the occupier was on holiday, he carried out an inspection to establish the cause of the fire, which was believed to be deliberate."
