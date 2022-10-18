RESIDENTS in York and North Yorkshire are being asked to report incidents of modern slavery.

To mark Anti-Slavery Day, the North Yorkshire and City of York Modern Slavery Partnership is helping to raise awareness about the perils of modern slavery along with highlighting the support that is readily available to victims.

The partnership involves the respective county and city Safeguarding Adults Boards, Safeguarding Children Partnerships and Community Safety Partnerships, along with the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner and North Yorkshire Police.

We’re encouraging people in our communities to #ReportModernSlavery.

Detective Inspector Cheryl Quinn, North Yorkshire Police’s Safeguarding team lead for Missing Persons and Exploitation, said: “Modern slavery and human trafficking are often considered hidden crimes and not thought to occur in the UK and in areas such as North Yorkshire and York.

“That’s why Anti-Slavery Day is so important as it provides a prime opportunity to open people’s eyes to what is going on around them and for them to take action to help bring often desperate people to safety.

“Raising awareness in this way is invaluable to the North Yorkshire and City of York Modern Slavery Partnership in effectively tackling this issue and providing support to extremely vulnerable people.

“Our overriding message to residents and businesses is to #ReportModernSlavery to the Modern Slavery Helpline 08000 121 700 which is open 24 hours every day.

“Or #ReportModernSlavery via the North Yorkshire Police website or call us on 101.

“Together, through the work of the North Yorkshire and City of York Modern Slavery Partnership, we can help to stamp out this terrible crime and bring vulnerable victims to safety.”

Cllr Denise Craghill, Executive Member for Housing and Safer Communities at City of York Council, said: “We all have a part to play in stopping slavery from destroying people’s lives. As the partnership works to ensure that businesses adhere to rules and regulations around employees’ rights, we can all look out for any signs of forced labour and help safeguard the most vulnerable in our communities.”

North Yorkshire County Council’s leader and executive member for safer communities, Cllr Carl Les, said:

“As a major employer, the County Council is absolutely committed to preventing slavery and human trafficking.

“We recognise that modern slavery is a crime that is prevalent across many industries in the UK, from car washes and nail bars to restaurants, takeaways and food processing warehouses.

“However low the risk might be considered, we are committed to ensuring these crimes do not occur in our corporate activities or our supply chains.

“So, I would reiterate the message of our police colleagues – be alert to the signs of modern slavery and #ReportModernSlavery to help to eliminate this crime, which takes such an awful toll on its victims.”