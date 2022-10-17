Police have issued an "urgent appeal" in a bid to find a man who has gone missing.
James Walter, 57, of The Haven, Selby, has not been seen since 11am today (Monday, October 17) and officers say they are "becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare".
North Yorkshire Police say James was last seen leaving his home address in his brown Jaguar, registration J23 WAL, wearing smart trousers, a dress jacket, shirt and shoes.
He is described as 6ft tall, with grey hair and blue eyes and he wears glasses.
If anyone thinks they have seen James, please get in touch with police.
Dial 101, press one and pass information to the force control room.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article