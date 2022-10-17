A FLEET of York electric buses is getting an upgrade.

First York has given the contract to Equipmake to fully convert 12 Optare Versa buses from their existing EV Generation one system to Equipmake’s Zero Emission Drivetrain (ZED) with work already work underway on the first Versa bus at Equipmake’s headquarters in Snetterton, Norfolk.

The firm says the first of the 12 buses is expected to be back in operation on the roads of York next month.

They say that Equipmake’s patented HVAC system will have a guaranteed range of 150 miles in all UK weather conditions.

The electric Versa buses in the Eye of York

Equipmake repowers are tailored to specific requirements provided by the operator, with service routes simulated to ensure the optimum battery power level is selected to secure driving ranges of 150 to 250 miles. This range is more than sufficient for a complete duty cycle, allowing buses to be recharged faster, overnight and operate for longer during the day.

As one of the UK’s largest bus operators, First Bus has pledged to operate a full zero-emission fleet by 2035.

Garry Birmingham, director for decarbonisation at First Bus, said: “First Bus has repeatedly demonstrated its ambition to provide zero-emission transport in the local communities that we operate in.

“The retrofitting of our older electric buses is another great example of how we can maximise the lifespan of a bus beyond 15 years. It also significantly reduces the embodied carbon associated with manufacturing new vehicles, otherwise referred to as Scope 3 (value chain) emissions. This is an extension of our Zero Emission Mission 2035 target, in support of our wider commitment to setting ambitious science-based targets to achieve Net Zero Emissions.

“These 12 Equipmake-repowered buses use a really clever and cost-effective technology, which underlines our commitment to offer sustainable transport solutions. Nationally, First Bus is committed to delivering our zero-emission fleet goal, and First York’s partnership with Equipmake is a great example of how we can achieve this ambition.”

Garry Birmingham, programme director for decarbonisation delivery at First Bus

Ian Foley, CEO, Equipmake, said: “We are delighted that First Bus has chosen to implement our pioneering technology in 12 of the buses in its York Park & Ride fleet. This is great news for passengers and for the people of York, who can look forward to cleaner air in their city.”