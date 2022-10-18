A HEART specialist has slammed 'unacceptable' Yorkshire Marathon road closures which made him an hour late for work at York Hospital, saying the delay could have cost someone's life.

Dr Sanjay Gupta said he rang police on 999 after finding his way repeatedly blocked as he tried to make his way across the city to the hospital on Sunday morning after driving to York from Hull.

Roads were closed to allow thousands of runners to take part in the marathon through the city centre and city's eastern suburbs.

The consultant cardiologist said he had spoken to officials manning the barriers but they said they weren't from York and couldn't help him.

He said that when he phoned the police to explain the problems he was experiencing, the operator told him: 'It's not a police matter,' to which he replied: 'It will be if somebody dies.' "

He then spoke to police on the ground who three times lowered roadblock tapes to let him through but he still got caught up in jams caused by the closures of roads such as Melrosegate and Monkgate.

"It was absolute chaos," he said. "I felt so helpless."

He warned that even a minute lost could be dangerous for someone in his job, in which he was sometimes the only person who could carry out certain procedures on patients.

He said he would like a full review by race organisers before next year’s marathon to try to prevent such problems happening again.

"It's unacceptable for access to the hospital to be blocked," he claimed, adding that many other drivers had also experienced major problems on York's roads because of the closures.

A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Marathon said they were sorry to learn that the doctor had had difficulties in reaching York Hospital on his journey from Hull.

"We follow a detailed procedure for road closures and diversions at our events, which are produced in full consultation with the emergency services and highways authorities before being approved," they said.

"These plans are widely communicated for a number of weeks in advance.

"The route of the Yorkshire Marathon has been designed to minimise disruption and is approved by the Safety Advisory Group, which includes representatives of the emergency services, including North Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

"Both of these organisations are present in Event Control for the duration of the event to assist with any emergency access that may be required."

They said the outer ring road and Wigginton Road - where the hospital is situated - remained open for the duration of the event, ensuring access to and from the hospital at all times.

"As is the case with all our events, we will conduct a thorough post event review taking into account all feedback and make changes where required," they added.

