A MAN ended up with a head injury after an attack in a North Yorkshire resort.

Police in Scarborough have issued CCTV images of a man they need to speak to in connection with a violent incident.

It happened on St Thomas Street at 4.30am on Sunday 4 September 2022 and involved a white man wearing a white t-shirt with a motif to the rear, black shorts and red trainers.

The victim, a man in his early 30s from Bridlington, received a head injury which required hospital treatment.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man as they believe he will have information to assist the investigation.

If you can help, please email chris.hunter@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Chris Hunter.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12220158159 when providing details.