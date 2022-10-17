A man has been airlifted to hospital this afternoon (Monday) after the horse he was riding fell on him.
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called to a field at the rear of Park Road in Norton at around 2.45pm.
A man in his sixties is understood to have sustained a neck injury after the horse stumbled and fell, landing on him.
He was taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough for treatment.
A paramedic also attended the scene.
