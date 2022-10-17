With punchy performance, a sweet-sounding exhaust and a distinctive appearance, the Hyundai i30N Fastback offers a fair amount of ‘emotional appeal’ to drivers.

The latest improvements to the i30N include an uprated power output of 280PS from the four-cylinder 2.0-litre T-GDI turbo engine.

It’s also now available with a new eight-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (N DCT) for the first time, resulting in quicker acceleration.

Looks-wise, it now has a more aggressive front bumper, a new cascading grille design, and revised LED headlamps with a contemporary V-shape.

The saloon-styled Fastback model, tested here, has a more grown-up aura than the hatchback, with the roofline sloping away gently and ending with a flourish in the form of a glossy black rear spoiler.

Twin tailpipes are a statement of aggressive intent, while new-style 19-inch forged alloy wheels complete the exterior updates.

Red detailing beneath the front and rear bumpers catches the eye, as do the red brake calipers.

As soon as you start up the i30N, you’re struck by the terrific sound of the exhaust, which has a bit of crackle and pop. It’s a somewhat addictive sound that enhances the sporty experience.

The uprated engine means the i30N can now go from 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds if you use launch control.

It certainly feels quick off the mark, although there’s a fair bit of wheelspin to look out for as the front wheels scrabble to find grip under heavy acceleration.

The car features all-new suspension settings, including lightweight rims, new dampers, new springs, new bump-stops, and an adjusted kinematic layout.

It’s also equipped with more lightweight materials, resulting in better agility.

For the most part, this set-up works well, although the car sometimes feels a touch unsettled when driven with urgency on undulating and twisty roads.

The interior is well laid-out and feels plush, although it’s slightly drab in appearance, with grey being the recurring theme.

The ‘N’ branding on the front seats and on top of the gear selector liven things up a little, as as do the pale blue buttons on the steering while that allow you to select your drive mode.

The steering wheel has a nice chunky feel to it, while the solid-feeling shift panels mounted behind it allow you to take more control of the revs.

Electrically adjustable front seats allow you to get into a good driving position, while the seats themselves are comfortable and supportive.

The car comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen navigation system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

This touchscreen takes pride of place on top of the dash, and is within easy reach of the driver.

The new i30 N is standard with a wireless charging pad, while a USB port and two 12V 180W ports sit down to the driver’s left.

There are some welcome creature comforts for the colder months, including a heated steering wheel and heated front seats.

The new i30N also comes with the latest Hyundai SmartSense active safety features and Bluelink connectivity technology.

Space in the back is decent enough, while the 450 litres of boot space will be sufficient for most everyday situations.

In conclusion, this is an elegant and very capable sporty car, enhanced with a variety of new features to improve every day and high-performance driving situations.

Hyundai i30 Fastback N

ENGINE: 2.0 T-GDi 280PS

TRANSMISSION: 8 speed DCT front wheel drive

ACCELERATION: 0-62mph in 5.4 sec using launch control

TOP SPEED: 155mph

POWER: 280ps at 6000 rpm

TORQUE: 392Nm at 2100 - 4700 rpm

Prices from £33,745