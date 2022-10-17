POLICE have launched an appeal after a man was found dead at his home in York.
North Yorkshire Police are searching for family or friends of Victor Garek, 66, who was found dead at his home in the city yesterday.
He is also known to have lived in the Scarborough area, police said.
If you can help officers to find his family, please email: coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk
