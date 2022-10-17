A MAN suffered slight injuries during a crash in which the other driver failed to stop in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police in Filey are appealing for witnesses and information about the fail-to-stop collision at the A165 Moor Road roundabout with Muston Road.
The incident happened at around 7.10pm on Friday October 14 and involved an unknown vehicle driving without lights on which collided with a red Citroen C4.
A spokesperson for police said: "The vehicle failed to stop at the scene of the incident and left towards Filey. It is likely it suffered substantial front-end damage.
"The driver of the Citroen, a man aged in his mid-70s from Bridlington, suffered slight injuries in the incident."
Police officers appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who can identify the vehicle involved after the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
If you can help, please email jacob.rushworth@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: NYP-15102022-0156 when providing details.
