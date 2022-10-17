A BENCH which was stolen from the churchyard at a York church earlier this year has now been replaced – thanks to The Press and a city firm of funeral directors.

The newspaper reported in May on the disappearance of the bench overlooking the garden of remembrance at St Lawrence’s Church in Lawrence Street, near Walmgate Bar.

It was the second bench to have been stolen from the churchyard in just two years, at a combined cost of £2,500, and its loss was reported to North Yorkshire Police.

Fr Adam Romanis, of the church, said then that it had been a shock to lose the bench, which was 'well-used by people passing through, just to rest weary legs, or enjoy their packed lunch, to chat with friends or take a moment of quiet,' adding: "We have lost an important public amenity."

After the Monkgate funeral directors firm J Rymer had seen the story, it contacted the church to offer to pay for the cost of a new bench, which has now been ‘sturdily reinforced into the ground’ to prevent it going missing again.

Church spokesman Henry Dyer said the new bench, produced by Houghtons of York, had the name of the church carved into it.

"It is the third bench in recent memory to be in the churchyard, close to the old Norman tower of the previous church building," he said.

Richard Jackson from J Rymer said: “At J Rymer Funeral Directors, we care passionately about our local community, and we’ve been serving families for over 174 years.

"When we heard the bench had disappeared from the Church garden, we knew we wanted to give back to our local community.

“We understand how much the bench at the Church means to those who visit – the families and those on their own who sit and reflect, and remember their loved one.

"We hope the new bench will bring some comfort to those who visit in the future.”

Fr Adam Romanis thanked J Rymer for their generous support and The Press for originally reporting on the theft, which brought it to the attention of the funeral firm.

He said: “We are incredibly grateful to J Rymer for their support as well as the York Press for sharing the story of the original bench’s disappearance.

“This important help ensures that passers-by wanting to stop in our restful green space have somewhere they can stretch their legs, enjoy a packed lunch, or have a moment of quiet.”

Mr Dyer said the bench was already being used by members of the local community as they enjoyed the peaceful surroundings of the churchyard.