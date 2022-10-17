POLICE are appealing for information after a window was smashed at a property in Norton.
It happened on Park Road at 7.45pm on Saturday and involved a group of youths throwing a glass lemonade bottle at a bungalow.
A police spokeperson said: "Four boys, aged around 14 to 15 and wearing dark clothing, were spotted running away from the scene.
Witnesses to the incident or anyone with information that could help to identify the suspects, are urged to come forward without delay.
If you can help, please email jane.jones@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jane Jones.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12220183933 when providing details."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here