TWO men attacked a taxi driver in York city centre, punching him several times in the face.

North Yorkshire Police say a taxi driver was assaulted by two men in Micklegate outside Jalou cocktail bar at 2.15am on yesterday (October 16).

A police spokesman said: "The suspects punched the taxi driver, a local man in his 40s, several times in the face which left him with cuts, swelling and bruising.

"He was taken to hospital by the police to receive treatment.

"As part of the investigation, we’re appealing for information about the two suspects and potential nearby witnesses.

"Both men are described as white, 18 to 25-years-old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, average build, and wearing black coloured clothing.

"They were in the company of three women who are believed to have witnessed the incident and may know the identity of the suspects."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email toby.spencer@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220184109 when providing details.