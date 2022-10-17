A DISABLED academic is calling on councillors in York to reverse the ban that excludes blue badge holders from parking in the city centre.

Internationally acclaimed academic, Tom Shakespeare, CBE, is leading the call for City of York Council to remove the ban on blue badge holders parking on the city's footstreets. The council controversially removed the exemption last November - and it was first introduced to allow for social distancing and pavement cafe licences during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

“Disabled people are a part of society, the time to end the discrimination that prevents us playing a full part in the life of the city is long overdue," Mr Shakespeare said.

The Reverse the Ban York group has announced it will be holding a static peaceful protest at the entrance to the Guildhall on Thursday (October 20) at 5pm, in advance of a full council meeting, to protest against the "discriminatory" decisions adversely affecting disabled and older citizens and visitors.

A petition of more than 2,700 signatures calling on the council leader to reverse the blue badge ban will also be presented to the meeting.

Blue badge protestors in York

The group said that many are permanently excluded from their own city by the council’s decision.

A spokesperson said: "The Equalities Impact Assessment completed by the council confirms this and recognises that for some there simply is no mitigation.

"Yet the Martin Higgitt Associates Report commissioned by the council offers four different schemes that would continue to permit blue badge holders access even when barriers to protect against hostile vehicle attacks are in place.

"Disabled people are protected in law and the Public Sector Equality Duty requires the council to recognise our needs and to act accordingly, which we contend they are repeatedly failing to do."

The group said that many are frustrated at the restrictions the council is placing on their daily lives and seek to come together in protest at the council’s actions.

Meanwhile, disabled activist Flick Williams said the council has no idea of the harm it is doing to disabled and older people with this ban.

Flick said: "As more time passes the damage done to our health and well-being is just compounded. Many people who signed our petition simply could not believe a council would act in this way.”

Beth Moulam is calling on the council to reverse the ban

York’s own Paralympian, Beth Moulam, added: "Having a blue badge is not a perk or a luxury in life. It is a reasonable adjustment that many rely on in order to take part.”

There are around 7,500 blue badge holders in York.

The Press has contacted City of York Council for a response.

At the time of removing the blue badge exemption City of York Council said it was necessary to allow anti-terror defences to be installed to protect visitors and shoppers.

A police chief said that it was “reasonably foreseeable” that a terrorist could target York city centre at a busy time, such as Christmas.

“The council has a duty to protect the lives of residents and visitors,” a spokesperson said at the time.