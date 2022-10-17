A NORTH Yorkshire mental health charity is calling on people to 'go green'.

Wellspring Therapy and Training, wants individuals, schools, businesses, churches and community groups to dress in green for mental health this month.

The green ribbon is the international symbol for mental health awareness and those taking part in Wellspring’s campaign will choose a date in October to wear a green item of clothing and donate towards Wellspring’s affordable counselling services.

This year, the theme of World Mental Health Day is 'Make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority'.

Emily Fullarton, Executive Director of Wellspring, said: “This is a huge goal, but change has to start somewhere. That is why Wellspring is working in the local community to support those who are experiencing distress and to prevent further mental health problems.

“By taking part in Wellspring’s Dress Green Day, people will be making a very real difference in their local community. It is also an opportunity to continue the important conversation surrounding mental health.”

The number of counselling self-referrals that Wellspring has received over the past 6 months has more than doubled since the same period in 2021. Wellspring is responding to this mental health crisis by growing their services, seeing over 140 clients each week, an increase of around 20 per cent compared to this time last year.

The counselling services Wellspring provides would cost clients a minimum of £40-£50 per session from a private counsellor, but Wellspring only asks clients to contribute what they can towards their sessions. Many can only pay a small amount and so the support of generous individuals, businesses, churches, and funding organisations helps to bridge this gap for clients.

Wellspring Therapy and Training is a charity based in Starbeck, Harrogate, providing affordable, psychological support to children and adults in distress, and promoting good mental health through education and training.