A NEW support programme is being launched to help York businesses create jobs, grow and reach new markets.

City of York Council says its scheme - delivered in conjunction with Harrogate Borough Council and York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub (Y&NY Growth Hub) - will give enterprises a chance to improve their competitiveness and productivity.

Eligible businesses can tap into 960 hours of free support, including mentoring and online and in-person seminars, around specialist topics such as HR, finance, sales and marketing, digital skills, and business planning.

A spokesperson said face-to-face events would be held at venues in York with some earmarked for November’s York Business Festival, which would focus on rebuilding the economy across key sectors and inspire growth, creativity, and innovation.

"The fully-funded programme is available to businesses or charities trading or registered in York," they said.

They added that the programme, which was available until next March, followed the success of a Covid-19 recovery-funded business support programme delivered last year.

Andrew Raby, Manager of the York & North Yorkshire Business Growth Hub, said:"We know businesses of all types and sizes still face difficult challenges as they recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, and are battling issues including supply chain disruptions, further changes to the rules on imports and exports of goods to the EU, along with rising interest rates, inflation, and energy costs.

“We remain steadfast in supporting business in all sectors, whether a fledgling start-up or a growing business with premises and staff, in overcoming these prolonged tough trading times and set firm grounds to help businesses not just survive but thrive," he said.

Cllr Ashley Mason, Executive Member for Economy and Strategic Planning at York council, said the programme would be an 'invaluable starting point' for any business and suitable for all sectors.

"It will provide fantastic opportunities for local businesses to build their networks, enhance their operations, and develop new skills in the areas they most need support," he added.

For more information or to apply, businesses need to register their interest online via: https://www.ynygrowthhub.com/resources/york-programmes/