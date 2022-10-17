A Yorkshire law firm has won a prestigious award at a regional ceremony.

Crombie Wilkinson Solicitors, who have offices in York and Malton, won Residential Property of the Year at this year’s Yorkshire Legal Awards.

The event, which was held in Leeds on October 6, brings together the region’s legal community to recognise and celebrate its many achievements.

Managing Director, Duncan Morter, said: “We were over the moon when we were shortlisted, so to go and win the award is absolutely fantastic and a true testament to the skill and excellence of Adele and her team.”

The awards, which launched in 2000, feature the biggest firms and rising stars, who are all celebrated at the black-tie event.

Adele Holliday, Associate Director and Head of Residential Property, said: “This is truly a magnificent achievement and letting as many people know how fantastic our residential property team is and the recognition of their hard work and commitment to conveyancing in winning this award is what I intend to do!”