A MAN has been found not guilty of manslaughter over an incident in an East Yorkshire town's market place in which a 51-year-old man died.

Humberside Police said the incident happened in Market Place, Snaith, in the early hours of Friday July 16 2021.

A spokesperson said that Rhys Collington, 23, denied manslaughter and was acquitted when a jury returned its verdict after a five-day trial at Bradford Crown Court last Friday.

"It was reported that Collington and Sugden got into a disagreement in a public house," they said.

"Collington then punched Sugden to the head, and he was sadly pronounced dead shortly after."

Detective Chief Inspector Grant Taylor said: “It was important that this case was decided by a jury, and we are grateful to those members of the public who carefully considered all of the evidence presented before the court.

"We acknowledge and respect the decision they came to."

He added that there had been a lengthy judicial process, and he would like to thank all those who assisted with police inquiries and the subsequent court process for their support and patience.