AN AWARD-WINNING architect practice has helped to plant 100 trees in York to celebrate 25 years of business.

Native Architects is celebrating quarter of a century creating "low carbon constructed, sustainable and inspiring buildings" - and to celebrate the anniversary, the firm teamed up with the St Nicks nature reserve and planted 100 trees as part of the Green Corridors York project.

Green Corridors York is a project which includes several sites in the York area such as Clifton Ings, Fulford Ings, Tang Hall and Osbaldwick Beck creating and enhancing habitats including floodplain meadows, hedgerows and woodland to benefit endangered species, such as tansy beetles and water voles.

Sally Kirk Walker, director at Native Architects said: “I am very proud of our team and their commitment to Native’s core values and also very grateful for fantastic clients who share our vision.

"Native believes in action - we don’t just talk about making a difference - we take the lead and do it."

The Native team said it has always been driven by strong environmental values, which is why the firm said it seemed a perfect fit to celebrate 25 years in business by planting 100 trees, which will not only help tackle the climate change crisis and help reduce flooding, but also create vibrant wildlife habitats and spaces for the local community to enjoy.

Ellie Stead, chief executive officer at St Nicks, said: “We were delighted to have the Native team with us demonstrating a real and tangible commitment to preserving and enhancing the habitats and environment at our urban nature reserve, less than a mile from the centre of York.

"Our green corridor work ensures that a range of green spaces that connect York and their associated communities can benefit now and in the future.

"It’s fantastic to see a team 'walk the walk' – it’s so much more impactful as part of any firm’s corporate and social responsibility approach to be hands on and engaged rather than just verbiage on a website or in an annual report."

St Nicks is the “green heart of York," - a 24-acre urban nature reserve built on a former landfill site. The environment centre and activities aim to promote all aspects of sustainable living.

As well as managing the natural habitats for over 2,000 species, St Nick’s educate the public, volunteers and young people on the practicalities of environmental, conservation issues and sustainability including recycling and waste reduction. St Nicks also provides nature-connectedness programmes to improve mental health and wellbeing as well as energy advice.

Native Architects specialises in delivering "unique individually designed sustainable buildings, built with low environmental cost."

READ MORE: A North Yorkshire author has joined forces with police officers to help educate children on the issue of different crimes in the county.