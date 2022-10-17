WORK is set to get underway in one of York's shopping streets - Low Petergate, close to York Minster.
Barriers have gone up in Low Petergate not far from York Minster in York city centre after structural issues with one of the buildings.
Andrew Lowson executive director at York BID said the road could be shut for some time due to a structural issue with the old Crew Shop.
READ MORE: Crew Clothing in Low Petergate, York, has closed its doors
The road, which is in the pedestrian zone, is closed to cyclists, but pedestrians can get past using the footpath.
It will reopen fully as soon as work is complete.
It is just months since the same section of road was closed due to sewer works which shut the street for several days back in February.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel