PUPILS at a North Yorkshire primary school have been picking and squeezing apples in the name of fundraising.
As part of an initiative organised by the newly formed Parent Teacher Association (PTA) more than 60 volunteers, including children, staff, parents and carers from Appleton Roebuck gathered to collect dozens of apples that grew on the trees within the school orchard.
Each class got half an hour to take part in the juicing, which included dropping the whole apples into what is known as a 'scratter'.
The school, which forms part of the Star Multi Academy Trust, raised a total of £97 through the initiative, which will be used to purchase new books and literacy material.
Appleton Roebuck teaching assistant, Laura Swain, said: “It was a truly fantastic day, and the children really enjoyed taking part and seeing how healthy apple juice is made.
"I would like to thank everyone who took part for their efforts and look forward to doing the same again next year."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here