A MAN found dead in a North Yorkshire river has been identified.
North Yorkshire Police say that following the recovery of a man's body from the River Nidd in Bilton, Harrogate on Saturday morning (October 15), the man has now been identified and his next of kin have been informed.
Investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of his death.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article