POLICE have put out an urgent appeal for help to find a missing East Yorkshire man.

Humberside Police say they are trying to find missing 53 year old Phillip.

The force hasn't released Phillip's surname, but says he was last seen on Saturday (October 15) near Greggs bakery in Goole.

He's described as a white male, about 5ft 2 tall, stocky build, with dark wavy hair, a beard and sailor ship tattoo on his arm.

Anyone with any information please call Humberside Police on 101 quoting log  191 of 15/10/22.