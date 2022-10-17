POLICE have put out an appeal for information after an indecent exposure in a popular park.
Humberdide Police say they want to hear from anyone with any information that could help their investigation following reports of suspicious activity following an indecent exposure on Beverley Westwood - an area of parkland on the edge of Beverley.
A police spokesman said: "Officers are investigating an indecent exposure which is reported to have happened at 1pm on Saturday (October 15).
"Report incidents or call if you can help using the log 243 of 15/10/2022."
