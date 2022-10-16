THOUSANDS of runners of all abilities crossed the finish line of the Yorkshire Marathon Festival, raising funds for good causes.

The festival, launched by Run For All in 2013, began with the full 26-mile marathon at 9.30am, followed by the Yorkshire 10 Mile at 10.15am and the Yorkshire Marathon Relay, which saw groups of friends and colleagues run a section of the 26 miles each.

Both runs followed a route through the city centre, passing the Walls, Stockton on the Forest, Grange Wood, Upper Helmsley, Stamford Bridge, Gate Helmsley, Turkers Wood, Murton, Osbaldwick and back towards Heslington.

Before the runners set off, the York Civic Party came to wish them all good luck.

Lord Mayor of York, Cllr David Carr said: "Good luck everyone, its a great to see all these runners, and its a great day for it with the runners.

"Raise as much money as you can and just enjoy it, the scenery of our beautiful city will get you through."

The Sheriff of York, Cllr Suzie Mercer, also wished her daughters well who were running the 10 Mile.

The marathon winner was Benard Bosuben, who crossed the finish line in a time of two hours, 22 minutes and 56 seconds.

Benard was closed followed by Tom Charles, at two hours, 24 minutes and 41 seconds, and Patrick Martin at two hours 28 minutes and 48 seconds.

The first woman to cross the finish line was Samantha Antell at two hours, 54 minutes and 21 seconds, followed by Sarah Lowery who only finished three seconds after Samantha, followed by Keri Pearson at two hours, 58 minutes and 40 seconds.

The winner of the 10 Mile was Kieran Walker at 50 minutes and 58 seconds, followed by Jordan Howe at 52 minutes 57 seconds, and Simon Bolland-Cage at 53 minutes and 17 seconds.

Faye Birkby was the first woman at one hour and 12 seconds, followed by Claire Jones at one hour, three minutes and 34 seconds and Venika Moverley, who came just three seconds behind Claire.

Before the race, runners told The Press how they were feeling.

As previously reported in The Press, family members of Amelia Ellerby, 19, who died this year after doctors discovered she had cancer, dressed as superheroes to raise money for the hospital ward who cared for her.

Her aunt Kerry Whattam and Kerry's dad, John Bolton ran the 10 miles, along with her brother Jamie Bolton, who ran the full 26 for the eighth time, plus, aunt Karen Nichol, ran 10 miles at home in Australia.

Together, they fundraised £855 for ward J94 of the Bexley Wing in St James' hospital in Leeds, which cared for Amelia.

Kerry said: "We are really touched by how much we've raised as we would've been thrilled with £500, and we're looking forward to hearing how the ward decide to spend it."

Another marathon-runner was David Brackpool, who's partner watching from the starting line told The Press that he'd had a heart attack back in February and was taken to hospital in Leeds.

Next year the festival reaches its 10th anniversary, and takes places on Sunday, October 15, 2023.