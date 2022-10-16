A YORK street has been closed to traffic after a hole appeared in the middle of the road.
Yorkshire Water says it is carrying out emergency repair work in Alma Terrace, off Fulford Road, adding: "We apologise for any inconvenience."
Traffic which would normally use the street is being diverted via Wenlock Terrace.
