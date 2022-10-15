A NORTH Yorkshire beauty spot is hosting a number of free activities and event this October half-term.

The Canal and Rivers Trust, who look after 2,000 miles of canals and rivers in England and Wales is inviting families to explore their local waterways during the October half-term with a programme of free activities and events across Yorkshire.

A date of the programme includes a free heritage day at Naburn Locks, on the outskirts of York, on Saturday, October 22, from 10am to 4pm.

Sean McGinley, regional director, Yorkshire & North East, said: "October is a wonderful time to visit our waterways - the colours and the smells of autumn are in abundance as the waterways are transformed into spectacular corridors of red and gold.

"We know it can be tempting to stay indoors at this time of year but we’ve got some great, free events and activities on offer which we hope will encourage people to wrap up warm and join us outdoors.

"With shorter daylight hours and many households feeling the pinch of rising costs right now, spending time by water, which can help give our mental health and wellbeing a boost, is more important than ever."

Naburn Locks were once busy with barges transporting goods to and from York and Hull and beyond.

Today the site is a well-loved spot to enjoy watching wildlife and the sensory garden looked after by a team of volunteers.

Visitors can explore the Grade II-listed locks and Blacksmith's Forge, try out a canoeing taster session and Roman heritage-themed arts and crafts workshop by creating mosaics.

The Canal and Rivers Trust recommend booking through Eventbrite.

Please note there is limited on-site parking.