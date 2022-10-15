A FIREWORK sent a public bin up in flames in North Yorkshire.
Last night (Friday, October 14), the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service recieved reports of a litter bin on fire on Allen Grove, in Hambleton, at 10.01pm.
The cause of the fire was a firework, which crews from Stokesley believe was caused deliberately.
The fire was extinguished with a hose reel jet.
