A FIREWORK sent a public bin up in flames in North Yorkshire.

Last night (Friday, October 14), the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service recieved reports of a litter bin on fire on Allen Grove, in Hambleton, at 10.01pm.

The cause of the fire was a firework, which crews from Stokesley believe was caused deliberately.

The fire was extinguished with a hose reel jet.

 

 

 