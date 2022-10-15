Miriam Margoyles did not hold back in a BBC interview when she met the new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on the way into the studio.

The Harry Potter actress, 81, spoke on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Saturday where she recounted the moment she came across Mr Hunt on his first day in office.

Speaking on the programme, the famously outspoken actress said:“When I saw him there I just said ‘you’ve got a helluva job, the best of luck’.

However, she revealed what she really wanted to say to the new Chancellor of the Exchequer: What I really wanted to say was ‘f*** you, you b******’, but you can’t say that”.

Jeremy Hunt (PA)

Miriam Margoyles swears on BBC Radio 4 interview about meeting Jeremy Hunt

Quickly interrupting her, host Justin Webb tells her:" Oh no no no you mustn’t say that. “We’ll have to have you out of the studio now.”

“We will,” co-host Martha Kearney added . “With many apologies.”

Margolyes made the remark towards the end of an interview about Harry Potter co-star, Robbie Coltrane, who died aged 72 on Friday at about 8.30 am.

READ MORE: What were the roles Robbie Coltrane was known for, as he dies aged 72?

READ MORE: Who was Britain's shortest serving Chancellor of the Exchequer?

Fans and famous faces have flooded social media in tribute for the late actor who was most famous for his portrayal of the beloved gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid in the franchise.

The news comes after the new Chancellor conducted his first interview in his new role on Saturday morning where he suggested that tax rises and 'difficult decisions' could be on the way.

Mr Hunt was conducting his first round of media interviews since he replaced Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor on Friday.

The new Chancellor will meet with Treasury officials later on Saturday and with Prime Minister Liz Truss on Sunday.