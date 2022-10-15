AN unidentified body of a man has been found in a river near Harrogate.
North Yorkshire Police received reports shortly before 8am this morning (October 15) of a body in the River Nidd near Harrogate.
The body is that of a white man, believed to be in his 40's, and he is yet to be identified.
Police, ambulance and fire crews are in attendance at the incident close to the Nidd Viaduct in Bilton.
Officers ask that the public please avoid the area at this time while enquiries are ongoing, and further updates will be given when available.
Ref: NYP-15102022-0081
