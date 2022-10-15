A LIMITED edition discount on entries into next year's Yorkshire Marathon is on offer to mark the festival's 10th anniversary.

The Yorkshire Marathon Festival was launched in 2013 by non-for-profit events organisers Run For All, and over the years, tens of thousands of runners of all abilities have crossed the finishing line and raised millions for charities.

To mark the 10th anniversary milestone next year, there is a limited edition £10 discount on entries into the 2023 Yorkshire Marathon and Yorkshire 10 Mile, both taking place on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

The offer starts today (October 15) and runs over the next 10 days.

Mike Tomlinson, Chief Executive at Run For All, said: "We are so thrilled to be celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the Yorkshire Marathon Festival. Since the start, the festival has always been about embracing our core Run For All values; providing participants with a new way to challenge themselves and a fundraising vehicle for so many deserving charities.

"It makes me feel incredibly proud to be able to welcome thousands of people of all abilities to take part in the Yorkshire Marathon Festival every year.

"We wouldn’t have been able to do this without the support of our partners, charities and the Yorkshire community so we would like to thank everybody for their support over the years.

"Whether you join us for the Yorkshire Marathon Festival year on year or haven’t joined us for a while, we would love to see you at the start line in 2023 for our 10th Anniversary year.”

The festival, is open to everyone, and has routes open to all abilities, ages, and backgrounds, whether entrants decide to run, jog, or walk, and regardless of their goal or reason in taking part.

The York Marathon takes the runners through York's city centre, past the iconic sites such as York Minster and the ancient city walls, and the surrounding countryside.

The Yorkshire 10 Mile follows much of the same route over a shorter distance, while in the Yorkshire Marathon Relay, teams of six colleagues, friends or teammates take on a leg each of the marathon to complete the full 26 mile distance.

The primary objective of the festival is to provide a fundraising opportunity for charities, as is every Run For All event, and runners are encouraged to fundraise for their own charity of choice, or for one of the event partner charities.

The event is brought by Jane Tomlinson's Run For All, the group behind the Run For All’s popular 10K series, the half marathons in Leeds, Sheffield, Hull, Derby, Ipswich and Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.

