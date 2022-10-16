People living in shared ownership properties could be hit hard by a double whammy of rising inflation and interest rates, according to new research involving the University of York.
Researchers suggest people in shared ownership schemes may be particularly vulnerable.
Those who entered affordable home ownership schemes assessed risk in a period of low interest rates, low inflation and stable employment. But researchers say this context is changing with rising mortgage costs and a possible market downturn and recession looming.
The research, Affordable Home ownership and Risk, released by the University of York, supported by abrdn Financial Fairness Trust, looked at different models of home ownership and makes recommendations for improving the products.
Dr Alison Wallace, senior lecturer and lead researcher at the University of York’s Centre for Housing Policy, said: “Shared owners can claim housing benefits to help with part of their housing costs and get support from a housing association which is important.
“But greater proportions of shared owners were already struggling with higher housing costs before this current crisis. They will be challenged even more by above inflation rent increases and rising interest rates. Providers, government and lenders could do more to ensure these purchasers are protected.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here