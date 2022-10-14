Robbie Coltrane, the actor best known for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies has died aged 72.

The Scottish-born actor and comic was known for being a boisterous and decidedly eccentric Scotsman.

He started his career in comedy theatre before finding his way onto the Britsh crime series Cracker which landed him a BAFTA.

The news was confirmed by agent Belinda Wright who in a statement said: "My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday October 14."

"Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records’ Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV’s series Cracker in 1994, 1995 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon.

Wright also shared how Coltrane was most known for his role as the friendly giant caretaker, Hagrid in the Harry Potter films:

“He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years."

Coltrane was made an OBE in the 2006 New Year’s honours list for his services to drama and he was awarded the Bafta Scotland Award for outstanding contribution to film in 2011.

The actor is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell.