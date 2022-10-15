TRIBUTES have been paid to the man behind Britain in Bloom success for his York village.

Roy Freer MBE and former Dunnington parish councillor was a stalwart of the Dunnington and Britain in Bloom competitions.

He passed away peacefully at home on September 26, aged 89, with his wife Kath, daughter Lynda and son Graham at his side.

His funeral will take place next week.

A tribute posted on the Dunnington Parish Council website said:

"It was with great sadness that the Parish Council learned of the death of Roy Freer.

Roy was a stalwart of the council for very many years until, in his mid eighties, he decided to call it a day and not stand for re-election in 2019.

Roy's main responsibility on the council was overseeing parish lands. This included both the allotments and the competitions the council entered.

Roy approached the Yorkshire In Bloom and Britain In Bloom competitions with boundless energy and commitment.

He managed the working parties and formed an In Bloom committee. His outstanding strength, though, was fundraising.

He organised a coffee morning and several concerts each year including the very popular Christmas concerts. The size of the raffles and tombola were legendary and were testament to his powers of persuasion when it came to getting donations of prizes.

He cultivated an excellent relationship with City of York Council. This meant our roads were swept before judging days, other help given and the Probation Service provided labour on occasions.

The highlight of all these efforts came in 2014 when Dunnington not only won a gold award in Britain In Bloom but also best in category. It was not long after this that Roy was awarded an MBE for services to the community.

For nearly twenty years Roy could be seen up a ladder putting up the trees at Christmas. It is a tribute to his fundraising that the Parish Council never had to subsidise In Bloom.

Roy also ran the Friday evening Whist Drives in the Reading Rooms and was a keen bowls player.

He is sorely missed."

Many friends have paid their own tributes to Roy on the This Is Dunnington Facebook page, including Roy's son Graham who posted: "He loved living in and serving the community of Dunnington, and it is comforting to know that his efforts were so appreciated. Dad's funeral will be held at 2.20pm on Thursday 20th of October at York Crematorium and afterwards in the Reading Room. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dad's life with us."

In a notice in The Press, the family said: "Much loved and greatly missed by all his family. Funeral service will take place at Bishopthorpe Crematorium on Thursday 20th October at 2:20pm. Family flowers only please."

Any inquiries to GM Sharp, Funeral Directors 01759 302205.

Please leave your own tribute to Roy in our online book of condolence.