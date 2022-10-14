ASHLEY HUGILL has qualified for the BetVictor Scottish Open after beating Ben Mertens 4-1 in qualifying.

In his first ever game against the Belgian, York-born Hugill got off to a strong start to open the encounter.

Hugill won by a comfortable margin in the first frame, 87-23.

Mertens did well to battle back in the second, scoring well and ultimately overcoming Hugill 62-25 to level the score.

The third frame was a tightly-fought affair, with both players having strong spells. Ultimately though it was Hugill that won 73-66.

From there, the York star gained a more comprehensive grasp on the game. A 53 break saw him ease to a 69-33 victory in the fourth frame.

The fifth and final frame saw a similar showing from Hugill, whose 56 break helped him win 67-22 and advance to the Scottish Open.

It will be the fourth time Hugill has made the main draw of the competition, having previously appeared in the Scottish open three times.

His 2017 tournament, where he made it to the fourth round, remains his best showing in both the Open and a current ranking event overall.

It was a welcome return to winning ways for Hugill, the 28-year-old having lost his last three successive games against Fan Zhengyi, Judd Trump and Robbie Williams respectively.

The victory over Mertens was just Hugill’s third win in his last 10 games.