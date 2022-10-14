YORK council leader Keith Aspden has branded every single day of Liz Truss' premiership an 'absolute shambles' and claimed her latest U-turn should be followed by abandoning the entire mini-budget.

The Lib Dem councillor said the damage caused by the Prime Minister and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, whom she has sacked and replaced by Jeremy Hunt, would have long term effect on the economy and for those struggling during the cost of living crisis.

"The failed gamble that this Government took on unfunded tax cuts and fairytale economics has already come at the expense of struggling families facing rising mortgage rates and inflation spiralling out of control," he said.

"The PM needs to completely abandon the disastrous mini-budget and bring forward a plan that will deliver real help for struggling families and save public services on the brink."

York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell claimed it was the 'incompetence' of the Prime Minister that allowed the UK economy to 'crash into chaos.'

She said: "No Government can announce an unfunded budget. Today’s latest U-turn has further harmed confidence in our country, which cannot recover while she remains in office."

"This latest episode in this Downing Street drama will not help ordinary families and communities get through the tough months ahead as mortgages and rents continue break household budgets amidst the other cost of living increases we are all facing."

She said Labour had said that Corporation Tax and the top rate of tax should not be cut, and now the Prime Minister had U-turned on both.

"For the sake of our country, we need a General Election so we can rebuild the economy, our public services and our reputation," she added.