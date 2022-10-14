A WELL-KNOWN York business is sponsoring a charity ball to raise money for a brand new baby bereavement suite at York Hospital.

Independent jewellery business Bradley’s Jewellers York is recognising the importance of Baby Loss Awareness Week (October 9-15) by sponsoring Olivia’s Dream Charity Ball and donating special fine jewellery designs for its upcoming raffle.

The ball at York Racecourse Saturday, November 19, is raising vital funds for the York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity, as well as the dedicated baby bereavement suite at York Hospital Maternity Ward.

Bradley’s is donating a one-carat laboratory-grown diamond solitaire ring in platinum from The York Rose Collection (RRP £5,500), which will feature as one of the raffle prizes. On the night, Kay Bradley will also present every mother who has suffered baby loss with a silver Twinkle Toes charm bracelet (RRP £50) as a symbol of remembrance and hope. All will be invited to visit Bradley’s Jewellers on Low Petergate to have their bracelet engraved with a special name or date in their baby’s memory.

Kay Bradley, owner of Bradley’s, said: “Twinkle Toes is one of my most personal collections to date as it is inspired by my son Rupert and his medical needs. I created the Twinkle Toes charm as a not-for-profit piece to inspire mums, dads and caregivers, and I hope its sentiment resonates with the attendees at Olivia’s Charity Ball. Overall, I just want to give something back to all the parents who’ve suffered such terrible loss and support a cause that is important for the local community.”

Olivia’s Dream Charity Ball was created by Donna and Matthew Bailey in memory of their daughter Olivia Tina Bailey, who passed away in June.

As The Press reported earlier this year, Donna, an assistant head teacher at Ryedale School, grew up in Beadlam, near Helmsley and Matthew, 30, is a self-employed builder from Acomb in York works with his dad in the family business.

The couple now live in Thirsk and have organised a charity ball to raise money to help fund the development of a brand new baby bereavement suite at York Hospital.

The couple had previously established a relationship with Bradley’s Jewellers York through the purchase of an engagement ring, which was engraved with Olivia’s name in her memory.

Donna said: “Matthew and I were overjoyed when Kay offered to sponsor Olivia’s Dream Charity Ball. It was already a special moment, as we were choosing an engagement ring, which Kay beautifully engraved with our daughter’s name. Kay has such attention to detail and really does take the very best care of her customers. It’s incredible to be working with Bradley’s, a local, family business, and her generosity will help us to raise awareness of baby loss and hopefully raise lots of money for Bereavement Suite at York Hospital.”

The event will present an opportunity for Bradley’s Jewellers York to formally launch its Twinkle Toes collection and spotlight its growing fine jewellery offering, The York Rose Collection, which includes natural and laboratory-grown diamond designs.

Kay said: “Baby Loss Awareness Week is an important time to reflect on the grief and loneliness that can come with the loss of a child. Its Alliance Members, like the Miscarriage Association, do vital work in providing support and advice. Sponsoring Olivia’s Dream Charity Ball is our small way of giving back to a much larger network that helps grieving families.”

The deadline to purchase tickets for Olivia’s Dream Charity Ball is October 30. More information can be found here: oliviasdreamcharityball.co.uk