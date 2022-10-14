AN investigation is underway after two fires today in a popular part of York.

As The Press reported this morning (October 14) there were two fires in gardens in a part of York overnight just outside the city walls.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out twice in quick succession to to fires in streets either side of Bishopthorpe Road in York.

The service say they got the first call at 3.48pm to St Benedict Road near Nunnery Lane and York and Acomb crews extinguished a fire to a garden shed.

Then at 4.19am crews were called to Ebor Street, and attended another garden shed fire.

A service spokesman said that in both cases a hose reel jet was used to put it out and police also attended.

Station manager Tony Walker said: "Crews from York attended two separate shed fires in the early hours of the morning, just off Nunnery lane.

"The fires spread to adjacent houses and caused considerable damage.

"The cause is now under investigation.

"If you have any information please contact police on 101."