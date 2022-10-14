A FAMILY in York are running the Yorkshire Marathon this weekend to raise funds for the hospital cancer ward which treated brave Amelia Ellerby.

As previously reported in The Press, former Huntington School pupil, Amelia Ellerby, 19, died on June 12 after doctors discovered she had cancer, following a year-long wait for a GP appointment.

On Sunday, October 16, members of Amelia's family, aunt Kerry Whattam and Kerry's dad, John Bolton, are running the Yorkshire 10 miles, along with her brother Jamie Bolton, who is running the full 26 miles, as part of the Yorkshire Marathon.

Kerry's sister Karen Nichol, who lives in Australia, will also be running 10 miles there and raising funds on the same day.

Together they are running to raise money for ward J94 of the Bexley Wing in St James' hospital in Leeds, which cared for Amelia, via a Just Giving page.

Kerry told The Press: "They have done something for her, and now we want to give back to them, to help them continue to give comfort to teenagers who are having chemotherapy.

"We have left it up to them as to how they spend the money raised."

Kerry is going to dress up as Marvel character Wonder Woman, and Jamie will run as Superman, while Karen will also dress as another Marvel superhero - in line with the superheroes theme of Amelia's funeral on July 7 at York Crematorium.

