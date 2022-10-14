YORK is set to benefit from a multi-million pound investment to help train builders and engineers of the future.

YORK College says it will invest almost £5 million in building the Yorkshire Centre for Advanced Building Services and Engineering Skills, at its Sim Balk Lane campus on the outskirts of the city.

Initial plans include a 650sqm practical workshop for the teaching of brickwork and joinery, and a second floor comprising 650sqm of IT and teaching space.

The college hopes the build, which is subject to planning approval, will secure its reputation as the North’s leading provider of technical and construction skills, particularly in the provision of T Levels – the Government’s new technical qualification.

York College construction centre extension

Danny Brett, the college’s deputy chief executive and principal, said the extension was “a necessity for the college and the region” which would provide a major boost to industry as well as skills and opportunities for students in engineering and construction.

He said: “York College has built excellent partnerships with some of the UK’s best-known homebuilders and construction companies. We will create a world-class, future-proofed technical skills hub, which will serve the region’s skill needs in keys sectors.

“The facility will provide the perfect environment for our Engineering and Construction T Level routes – raising the profile of this relatively new qualification nationally.”

The design for the new facility includes solar photovoltaic roof panels to generate energy, air source heat pumps to provide heating and hot water, and natural ventilation heat recovery systems.

Following planning approval, building work is expected to begin in spring next year with the target for completion being late 2023.

Scott Waters, managing director for Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: “As a York-based company, and proud partner of York College, we’re delighted this funding has been awarded to further enhance the already excellent learning environment that the Construction Centre provides.

“Construction apprenticeships provide a rewarding route into a wide range of varied, exciting careers. With 10 of our apprentices currently at York College – a number we strive to increase annually – we look forward to seeing young people learning their trade and developing the skills they need in the expanded facility.”

In August, York College celebrated a hundred per cent pass rate from its first T Level cohort, with some of the students going on to jobs with major building firms while continuing their studies at degree level.

Since the Government introduced T Level qualifications in 2020, York College has continued to expand its range of T level courses to include Accounting, Engineering & Manufacturing, Education & Childcare and Hair, Beauty & Aesthetics.

The two-year technical qualification is aimed at 16 to 18-year-olds and is the equivalent of three A Levels.