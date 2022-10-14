STUDENTS and staff members saddled up for their annual sponsored bike ride - which the new head said reminded her why she "loves her job."

Since 2000, every child at York Steiner School, from ages five to 14 years old, has travelled along the Sustrans solar system cycle route to Selby to raise money for the Waldorf One World project (WOW), which supports underprivileged children.

Thought to be the only school where every child takes part in a whole school ride of this kind, Ruth Crabtree, new head at York Steiner School and a former deputy head of Bootham School, said she is so proud of the students for taking part.

“Our ethos is to give pupils real life experiences and challenges alongside our academic curriculum and to teach them the value of supporting others,” she said.

“This is such an exciting adventure for the children as well as the perfect way to teach values of sustainable transport, health and fitness and the simple joy of cycling with friends on an adventure," she added.

The ride takes place from York Steiner School to Selby

This year, the school were joined by former pupil, Maddie Alderson Crombie, featured in The Press recently after her gruelling 200km ride to raise funds for Ukraine, Guy Wallbanks from the council Travel Planning team and deputy council leader, Cllr Andy d’Agorne, who is responsible for transport policy in York and is ward councillor for the school.

“What a great example of a school which is determined to show a real commitment to safe cycling for its children,” said Cllr d'Agorne.

Local cycling groups are also “delighted” by York Steiner School’s commitment to cycling.

“We applaud the York Steiner School for celebrating cycling in this way. It’s a fantastic way of encouraging families to cycle and demonstrates the potential for cycling in York,” said Kate Ravilious of the York Cycle Campaign.

This year the school has decided to donate the money they raise to another Waldorf Steiner school, Jardim Do Cajuero school in Brazil, where most of the children come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The school was set up originally by a group of determined parents which echoes the story of York Steiner School, which celebrated its 40th anniversary last year after being built by the families of its pupils.

The school provides learning based on the ideas of 20th-century philosopher and reformer, Waldorf Steiner and offers age-appropriate teaching based on the needs of each child, without the use of SATs, grades or standardised testing.

It received the second highest rating by Ofsted of ‘Good’ across all areas of activity in March this year. During the three-day inspection, Ofsted staff joined the children in everything from singing, music and gardening sessions through to science experiments and literacy work, praising all areas of the school.