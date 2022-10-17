Why no work on the roadworks by station?

THERE is chaos outside York Railway Station due to roadworks.

Four days this week I have been into York by bus, and I have yet to see anyone working on the site.

I did wonder why the council don’t pressure them into action.

But then, by all accounts, council offices are working to the same set of rules.

Brian Ledger,

Copmanthorpe,

York

---

Ban Russians from TV? What, are we Fascists?

IN response to Mick Horsman's letter suggesting we ban Russians from TV following an appearance on University Challenge - this strikes me as an odd request, are we playing the fascism game?

Controlling the media outlets, manipulating what the British public witness all as a justification to help the war on Ukraine, does this not sound familiar?

Maybe you feel the contestant is in some way a sleeper cell, quietly studying, awaiting the coded message to attack Britain from within the educational system! Hiding pencils and stealing the Ukrainian student’s dinner money?

If a Russian studying at Cambridge university cannot be seen on the likes of University Challenge, whatever next? The total ban of all Russian descendants from all media outlets?

To put that into perspective, that would mean Helen Mirren would have been denied the honour of speaking in interviews during the Queen's Mourning. Her father was Russian and mother English, and who had the honour of playing the late Queen Elizabeth II three times.

Either way, opinions like, ban TV Russians! are what create panic and racism within a nation, please tell me we have learnt something from the 9/11 attacks and the racism we saw after people pigeonholing an entire nation of Muslims and Arabs for a select few people’s crimes.

Mick Horsman please don’t be as damaging as the Fascist dictator himself.

Jack Galvin,

Piercy End,

Kirbymoorside

---

Thoughts on the government

THE more I hear Government ministers speak of our current financial crisis, the more convinced I am a cartel of chimpanzees have taken charge of the Conservative party.

Also, Tory MPs are ready to revolt against plans to shave £5b from the foreign aid budget.

Yet 95 per cent of the public would consider this to be an excellent idea - but what do MPs care about opinion outside of Westminster?

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby,

North Yorkshire

---

Tips for diabetics on looking after your heart

IF you live with diabetes, your risk of having heart disease is increased. This means your chances of having a heart attack or a stroke are higher than someone without diabetes. Looking after your heart health is, therefore, extra important.

Fortunately, there’s plenty you can do to reduce your risk, and Diabetes UK, with their wealth of experts, are eager to show you how.

Our newly updated ‘diabetes and your heart’ webpages are packed with easy-to-read information and helpful tips so you can start lowering that risk immediately.

Whether you’re looking for advice, you’re having a tough day, or you just want to talk to someone – we’re here for you.

Find out more at - Diabetes and heart disease | Cardiovascular disease | Diabetes UK

Clare Howarth,

Head of the North of England at Diabetes UK