FORMER Yorkshire all-rounder Tom Loten is “aiming to repay the faith” shown in him by Nottinghamshire after being signed on a two-year deal.

Loten, who was born in York and played club cricket for Dunnington, has signed for the Trent Bridge side after his departure from Yorkshire.

In 2019, the now 23-year-old marked his first-class debut with a brilliant display, scoring 58.

“Nottinghamshire is a massive club with a history of winning trophies, and that was a major factor in me wanting to join,” enthused Loten.

“Just from sitting in the stands, you can see that Trent Bridge is a great place to play and there are brilliant coaches here who can help me progress my game.

“They were obviously happy with what they saw in my games on trial, and have given me a great opportunity to spend some time here.

“I’m aiming to repay that faith by working hard through the winter to show them what I am about, and putting in performances next year to help the club achieve success in every format.”

Throughout 2022 for Yorkshire, Loten scored 85 runs in four List A innings which included an unbeaten 43 against Hampshire at Scarborough.

“Tom impressed all the coaches during his time with us at the end of the season. He has the ability to be a genuine all-rounder and the goal will be to help him realise that talent moving forward,” noted Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores.

“As a bowler, he has all the physical attributes needed to create bounce from a good length and has a track record of scoring runs at the top of the order.

“Importantly he came across as someone who is keen to do the work, with a real desire to improve, which is exactly the sort of cricketer we want in our group.

“I’m sure our coaching staff will be looking forward to working with him this winter, providing the ideal opportunity to get that started.”