A MAJOR York business has stepped in to sponsor a city football side.

York-based national housebuilder Persimmon Homes is the new main sponsor of Fulford Football Club.

Members of the Fulford FC Under 16s were pictured proudly wearing their new kits this past weekend emblazoned with Persimmon Homes branding and logo.

Fulford FC Under 16s with coaches Rob Dixon, Oliver Souter and Jason Flatt with Persimmon Homes Yorkshire Managing Director, Scott Waters

Persimmon’s sponsorship has paid for new kits for all boys and girls teams from the under 7 age bracket all the way up to the under 19s.

The partnership with Persimmon Homes, whose national headquarters is situated in Fulford, will run for four seasons through to the summer of 2026.

Fulford FC Club Secretary Graham Souter said: “We’re delighted to renew our association with Persimmon Homes as our main club shirt sponsor for our junior section.

“Fulford FC has 26 junior teams with a junior playing membership this season of over 300 players. We are also in the process of setting up a new pan-disability section within the club.

“The sponsorship from Persimmon Homes provides club shirts for all of our junior teams for their weekend matches in the local football leagues.”

Scott Waters, Managing Director for Persimmon Homes Yorkshire said: “Community clubs such as Fulford FC rely on the dedication and hard work of volunteers and parents who generously give up their weekends and often week-nights so that youngsters can play the sports they love.

“As a proud York and Fulford based company, we’re delighted therefore to be able to support such a fantastic local community club in this way and hope that our partnership will help enable the club to continue to flourish over the next four years.”