UPDATED: The crash has now been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
A CRASH at a main junction is causing problems in York.
There's been a crash on Foss Islands Road southbound where it meets Lawrence Street just outside the Bar Walls.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
It's not known whether anyone has been injured at this stage.
