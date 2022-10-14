FANS and friends of Stevie Ze Suicide - including the flamboyant drummer's hairdresser - have left dozens of heartfelt tributes to the York punk rock legend who has died aged 68.

Stevie, aka Stephen Roberts, of The Groves, who was the UK Subs' drummer at the height of punk rock in the late 1970s, took his own life, said his wife Jude.

Tributes have been pouring into The Press's online book of condolence from friends and fans as well as colleagues who worked with Stevie over the years.

Many have shared personal photos too, including one of Stevie with Captain Sensible at York Fibbers in the early 1990s, and of Stevie recording music.

Si Malyon posted: "I saw him and the band a few times in Leeds as a lad at the then F Club. What a colourful character, the true epitome of punk. RIP brother. Punk Love."

Si also shared a photo of a signed copy of Stevie's memoir, Rock & Roll Chronicles, which reads: 'To my matey Si, with lots of love, Punklove from Stevie Ze Suicide."

Stevie with his hairdresser Ross Charles of York

Stevie was well known for his flamboyant punk hairstyles and his hairdresser Ross Charles, of York, posted this message as well as a photo of the pair of them together in the salon. Ross said: "Rest in peace my friend, I always enjoyed our punk music chats and doing your hair." The photos shows Stevie with a mane of back-combed, white-blonde hair with his trademark long fringe.

Kim Noswim posted: "I once saw him in St John's car park playing a guitar in his car. I went over to have a word with him and he said he would play me something. He played Get It On and then sang Ride A White Swan. It was brilliant. What a very sad way for his life to end. I had many good conversations with him. I know he had problems but he was a gentle and kind fella."

Ann Wells posted: "Thankyou for the memories Steve, and for the good chats and photos shared. You’ve certainly left a huge hole in people's lives. My sincere love and condolences to Jude and your family and friends."

Many commented on his talent as a drummer, including Leah Harlow who posted: "You were the best drummer of them all Steve you could play anything. Next time I hear the thunder in the skies I'll say that's Steve Roberts giving the other side some great loud beats, rock on Steve."

Several readers were colleagues. Kerry Morris posted: "I knew Steve 30 years ago, I worked in the Spar. What a lovely man - you were so friendly, always made people smile. I then saw him again when he worked at Asda - the customers loved him. So sorry to hear this sad news."

Community answers Book of condolence for York punk rocker Stevie Ze Suicide "Please leave your tributes to York musician Stevie Ze Suicide, aka Stephen Roberts, who has died suddenly, aged 68. Stevie, of The Groves, was the UK Subs' drummer at the height of punk rock in the late 1970s. You can share any tribute and photos here in our online book of condolence." We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.