FANS and friends of Stevie Ze Suicide - including the flamboyant drummer's hairdresser - have left dozens of heartfelt tributes to the York punk rock legend who has died aged 68.
Stevie, aka Stephen Roberts, of The Groves, who was the UK Subs' drummer at the height of punk rock in the late 1970s, took his own life, said his wife Jude.
Tributes have been pouring into The Press's online book of condolence from friends and fans as well as colleagues who worked with Stevie over the years.
Many have shared personal photos too, including one of Stevie with Captain Sensible at York Fibbers in the early 1990s, and of Stevie recording music.
Si Malyon posted: "I saw him and the band a few times in Leeds as a lad at the then F Club. What a colourful character, the true epitome of punk. RIP brother. Punk Love."
Si also shared a photo of a signed copy of Stevie's memoir, Rock & Roll Chronicles, which reads: 'To my matey Si, with lots of love, Punklove from Stevie Ze Suicide."
Stevie was well known for his flamboyant punk hairstyles and his hairdresser Ross Charles, of York, posted this message as well as a photo of the pair of them together in the salon. Ross said: "Rest in peace my friend, I always enjoyed our punk music chats and doing your hair." The photos shows Stevie with a mane of back-combed, white-blonde hair with his trademark long fringe.
Kim Noswim posted: "I once saw him in St John's car park playing a guitar in his car. I went over to have a word with him and he said he would play me something. He played Get It On and then sang Ride A White Swan. It was brilliant. What a very sad way for his life to end. I had many good conversations with him. I know he had problems but he was a gentle and kind fella."
Ann Wells posted: "Thankyou for the memories Steve, and for the good chats and photos shared. You’ve certainly left a huge hole in people's lives. My sincere love and condolences to Jude and your family and friends."
Many commented on his talent as a drummer, including Leah Harlow who posted: "You were the best drummer of them all Steve you could play anything. Next time I hear the thunder in the skies I'll say that's Steve Roberts giving the other side some great loud beats, rock on Steve."
Several readers were colleagues. Kerry Morris posted: "I knew Steve 30 years ago, I worked in the Spar. What a lovely man - you were so friendly, always made people smile. I then saw him again when he worked at Asda - the customers loved him. So sorry to hear this sad news."
Community answers
Book of condolence for York punk rocker Stevie Ze Suicide
"Please leave your tributes to York musician Stevie Ze Suicide, aka Stephen Roberts, who has died suddenly, aged 68. Stevie, of The Groves, was the UK Subs' drummer at the height of punk rock in the late 1970s. You can share any tribute and photos here in our online book of condolence."
We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.
The music of you and the UK Subs has enriched my life so much since I was a youngster. I thank you very much for that. RIP Stevie.
RIP mate, top drummer, always kept us smiling. Neil and Lesley
One of life's character's I had the pleasure of knowing RIP Steve, keep rocking my friend.
Very saddened to hear the news of Stevie. Best drummer the UK Subs ever had .Saw him play many times, a great talent. R.I.P Stevie.
Talented soul and tortured mined. Another legend gone. Sleep tight, R.I.P Stevie.
He was a lovely guy, I used to live in The Groves and stopped to chat when I saw him . It's a great shame he's gone and I and am sure many others will be sad to hear this news , rest well Stevie.
Hope you're at peace now Stevie.
Thankyou for the memories Steve, and for the good chats and photos shared. You've certainly left a huge hole in people's lives. My sincere love and condolences to Jude and your family and friends.
We used to have some long chats when you came in to where I used to work, you were a very interesting man to talk to. R.I.P Stevie.
Rest in peace my friend, I always enjoyed our punk music chats and doing your hair
R.I.P Stephen Roberts. Born a rocker die a rocker.
I once saw him in St John's carpark playing a guitar in his car. I went over to have a word with him amd he said he would play me something. He played "Get it on" and then sang "Ride a white swan" It was brilliant. What a very sad way for his life to end. I had many good conversations with him. I know he had problems but he was a gentle and kind fella.
The stories you told me time and time again of your amazing and colourful life and the famous people you worked with were truly amazing, thank you Stevie. I hope you have found your peace now. Keep rocking.
Rest in Peace Stevie Ze, king of noise, wherever you are now I hope your at peace
Just thank you mate.
Such sad news. A kind and gentle man, who was always very pleasant and a pleasure to chat to. Had many a chat with Stevie whilst out walking my dogs in Riccall, when Stevie would be walking his and Jude's dog, Roxy. Always a pleasure. He will be sadly missed. Sincere condolences to Jude and Roger.
A kind man. I new Steve for many years and we always enjoyed each other's company. I will miss him.
RIP Stevie . See you on the other side . That tour was was brilliant.
I'm so shocked and saddened to hear about Steve. He was a lovely bloke with a heart of gold. A rare, sensitive gem who really 'got it'. He stayed true to himself his whole life and I always had time for Steve. My deepest condolences to Judy.
I saw him and the band a few times in Leeds as a lad at the then F Club. What a colourful character, the true epitome of punk. RIP brother. Punk Love
Was a pleasure to have met you, great bloke, gone too soon, sending love and my prayers to his wife and family. x
You were the best drummer of them all Steve you could play anything. Next time I hear the thunder in the skies I'll say that's Steve Roberts giving the other side some great loud beats, rock on Steve.
Rock on Steve..... remembering those Badfinger songs we both loved. A gentle soul but a crazy man. Peace.
Fond memories of Steve when he lived in Oakley St, Chelsea, when he was in the Subs and Ligotage. RIP Steve.
I knew Steve 30 years ago, I worked in the Spar. What a lovely man - you were so friendly, always made people smile. I then saw him again when he worked at Asda - the customers loved him. So sorry to hear this sad news. Fly high and party hard, Kerry x
My favourite band of all time. RIP
I spoke to the guy many times I am sad to hear this news what a tradegy.
Still in a state of shock. Steve, the "eternal thinking man" always trying to change yesterday's fish and chip paper world for the better. Blessings.
So sorry to hear about Stevie, had the pleasure of knowing him through Jude always had time for others RIP Stevie.
What a bloke he will be missed by hundreds of people R.I.P. Steve it was a pleasure knowing you. x
I am very sad to hear about Stevie's sudden death. He was one of the first to say hello and greet me when I moved back to York recently to the Groves area. A very warm hearted and kind person who will be missed. All best wishes to his family.
You wonderful talented man what sad news xx You will be missed so so much xx huge love have a great gig in the sky, love Marc Atkinson & Tammy xxxx
I worked with Steve at Asda and found him to be a polite and knowledgeable person, sharing many stories of his past encounters in the world of pop. He gifted me a recording of a song he composed and we temporarily made copies for the England World Cup song "Kings of the World" 10 or so years ago. Sadly missed. RIP Steve, sympathy to Jude.
Rest in peace Steve -York punk legend
My thoughts and those of my wife Helen are with Jude at this sad time, Stevie was a frequent visitor to our corner shop , he was a great character and friend, let the music play on. "Stevie played guitar"
Never forget the day you told me about the meaning behind Lady Rocker Steve. Such a great song. Sleep well.
RIP Steve, loved your stories regarding The Damned and other groups you were in, always a pleasant guy to be around. I knew Steve had a few demons regarding depression etc, but was without doubt a brilliant musician. x
Had a great time recording music with you - hope you are at peace.
